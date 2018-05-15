Colonial Lanes is closing next week for a major remodel

click to enlarge
After 60 years of strikes, one of Orlando's oldest bowling alleys will temporarily close next week for a major facelift.
Colonial Lanes, which has been a prominent fixture in the Milk District since 1959, announced Tuesday that they will be closing May 24, so that the new owners can complete a remodel. The remodel includes removing some of the 32 lanes.
"Thanks to all of you for the great memories!" the bowling alley said in a Facebook post.
As of now, no other details have been released regarding the closure, or when exactly it will reopen.
However, it's safe to say that this is your last chance to knock down some pins before the place is completely gutted and unrecognizable.
Last spring, a developer was looking to completely demolish the bowling alley to build a self-storage facility
. It would appear this is no longer the case.
