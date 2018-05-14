The Heard

Monday, May 14, 2018

The Heard

Finland's Demilich shows us the meaning of death metal at the Haven

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Demilich
  • Demilich
If dark times like these call for dark music, then we are getting exactly what we deserve with this double bill of death metal slashers Demilich and Blood Incantation. Besides having two of the most illegible (and therefore awesome) band logos in metal, they are the past and present of death metal colliding in front of you with maximum gory casualties. Finland’s Demilich has been going since the early 1990s, carving out their sickening, gurgling downtuned mess with some of the most fucked-up vocals this side of early Carcass we’ve heard in a while. Meanwhile, leaders of the new death school Blood Incantation are on an absolutely delirious Morbid Angel kick, all unpredictable time changes and buzzsaw guitars conjuring up alternate realities gone very, very wrong. Come check out the real underground.

with Artificial Brain and Demonfuck | 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 | The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park | 407-673-2712 | thehavenrocks.com | $15-$18

