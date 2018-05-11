The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

The Gist

The Pinball Lounge celebrates its third birthday with all-day free play

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_pinball_lounge_adobestock_52700361.jpeg.jpg
Oviedo’s mecca for the pinball-obsessed celebrates its third anniversary this week with an all-day blowout. Enjoy free play on 24 different machines along with the opportunity to enter a three-strikes tournament sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association. And, of course, enjoy as many buckets or pitchers as you need to enhance your skill.

1 p.m. Saturday; The Pinball Lounge, 376 E. Broadway St., Oviedo; $15; thepinballlounge.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Pinball Lounge Third Anniversary
@ The Pinball Lounge
376 E. Broadway St.
North
Oviedo, FL
When: Sat., May 12, 1 p.m.
Price: $15
Events
Map
Location Details The Pinball Lounge
376 E. Broadway St.
North
Oviedo, FL
407-495-2875
Wine Bar
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pinball Lounge Third Anniversary @ The Pinball Lounge

    • Sat., May 12, 1 p.m. $15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  2. Body found in Orange County pond isn't the teen from previously reported alligator attack Read More

  3. Lake County bans retail sales of dogs, cats Read More

  4. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  5. Orlando experienced a record 72 million tourists in 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation