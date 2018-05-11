The Pinball Lounge celebrates its third birthday with all-day free play

click to enlarge
Oviedo’s mecca for the pinball-obsessed celebrates its third anniversary this week with an all-day blowout. Enjoy free play on 24 different machines along with the opportunity to enter a three-strikes tournament sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association. And, of course, enjoy as many buckets or pitchers as you need to enhance your skill.
1 p.m. Saturday; The Pinball Lounge, 376 E. Broadway St., Oviedo; $15; thepinballlounge.com
