SeaWorld's latest attraction Ray Rush just opened at Aquatica

Ray Rush, SeaWorld's new 60-foot-tall manta ray-themed water slide, just opened at Aquatica.
The new family-friendly slide, which opened a day earlier than expected
, will celebrate its official opening Saturday, May 12. Ray Rush is the first in Florida to combine enclosed tube sections, a giant sphere and a drop into an open-air halfpipe, says SeaWorld.
"The combination of these three unique slide elements seamlessly blended into one attraction creates a ride experience that is both thrilling and family-friendly, it’s the perfect addition to our slide portfolio," said Aquatica Orlando vice president David Heaton in a statement.
The raft ride can hold up to four people who are at least 42 inches tall.
