The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

The Gist

SeaWorld's latest attraction Ray Rush just opened at Aquatica

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Ray Rush, SeaWorld's new 60-foot-tall manta ray-themed water slide, just opened at Aquatica.

The new family-friendly slide, which opened a day earlier than expected, will celebrate its official opening Saturday, May 12. Ray Rush is the first in Florida to combine enclosed tube sections, a giant sphere and a drop into an open-air halfpipe, says SeaWorld.

"The combination of these three unique slide elements seamlessly blended into one attraction creates a ride experience that is both thrilling and family-friendly, it’s the perfect addition to our slide portfolio," said  Aquatica Orlando vice president David Heaton in a statement.

The raft ride can hold up to four people who are at least 42 inches tall.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  2. Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

  3. Body found in Orange County pond isn't the teen from previously reported alligator attack Read More

  4. Orlando experienced a record 72 million tourists in 2017 Read More

  5. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation