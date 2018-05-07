SeaWorld's latest attraction Ray Rush will open at Aquatica this weekend

click to enlarge
SeaWorld announced this morning that Ray Rush, a 60-foot-tall manta ray-themed water slide, will open at Aquatica this weekend.
The new raft ride will be the first to combine enclosed tube sections, a giant sphere and a drop into an open-air halfpipe, says SeaWorld. The family-friendly ride can hold up to four people who are at least 42 inches tall on a single raft.
The neighboring Walhalla Wave was closed during the ride's construction, but reopened last weekend, says the company.
Ray Rush will officially open May 12.
This is the first of a few major improvements planned for SeaWorld in the next couple of years. Last week, the company announced that their completely immersive Sesame Street land will open in 2019
with wet and dry attractions, character meet-and-greets, and daily parades.
