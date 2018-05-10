Orlando Science Center debuts new tribute to Pulse victims, survivors

click to enlarge
The Orlando Science Center
is debuting a new tribute to victims and survivors of the 2016 mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.
The mixed media art installation is called "Facets of Love" and was created by local artist Christy McCutchen
. McCutchen was selected from a group of artists who proposed projects to recycle parts of the "Love Bridge
" at the Orlando Science Center, according to a news release.
After Pulse happened, the science center invited the community to write message of love and fold their notes into rainbow-colored origami hearts. The hearts were later installed at the center's bridge entrance in 49 rows with 49 hearts per row, representing the 49 victims who died on June 12.
The "Love Bridge" received such positive feedback that the science center decided to develop a permanent memorial. Last fall, they replaced the paper hearts with more durable ones made of crystal. The science center called for proposals from artists to use the recycled paper hearts in a new project.
McCutchen's multi-dimensional pieces incorporate the rainbow hearts along with other layers, like a transit map of Orlando by local artist Nathan Selikoff and a star map of the night sky on June 12.
"I think it’s really important that art and science intersect as much as possible," McCutchen said in a statement. "Artistic connections made through intuition are often what spur scientific exploration. It’s the curiosity of the imaginative mind that begins to take a closer look."
You can see "Facets of Love" by purchasing a general admission ticket to the science center. The installation will be displayed permanently along with other art and technology pieces by local artists in the "Fusion: A STEAM Gallery" exhibit area.
