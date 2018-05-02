The Gist

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

SeaWorld's new immersive Sesame Street land will open in Orlando spring 2019

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 10:52 AM

PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  Photo via SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando announced this morning that Sesame Street land will open in spring 2019.

The new immersive land will feature many familiar Sesame Street details, like Mr. Hooper’s store, Big Bird’s nest and the famous 123 stoop, as well as wandering characters such as Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster. SeaWorld also noted that the area will feature both wet and dry play areas for all ages.  
PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  Photo via SeaWorld

To top it off, for the first time ever, the park will also feature daily parades featuring Sesame Street characters and dancers.

"We are excited to transport our guests into the colorful and creative world of Sesame Street through immersive theming, character interactions and interactive play," said SeaWorld Orlando President Jim Dean in a press release. "Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is an amazing addition to our park, providing more unique and memorable experiences for the entire family."

Construction is already underway for the new land, which will be located at the south end of the park, where Shamu's Happy Harbor currently stands.

