LA grindcore legends Terrorizer plot a takeover of West End Trading Co.

click to enlarge
Are we dreaming? Los Angeles grindcore legends Terrorizer cut an undisputed classic of the genre with 1989’s World Downfall
, a masterclass in the dizzying tempos, thrashy riffing and heavy sociopolitical subject matter that defines the grindcore template to this very day. Up there with Napalm Death and Extreme Noise Terror in terms of sheer influence, Terrorizer’s rotating membership would go on to reinvigorate bands like the aforementioned ND, Morbid Angel and Nausea. In 2018, the only early member of Terrorizer who remains is drum banshee Pete Sandoval, now joined by Sam Molina (vocals, bass) and Lee Harrison (guitar), and yet, the chance to see these legends of the underground at West End Trading Co.’s Cinco de Metal is too much for us to resist. This is the only Cinco de Mayo event that isn’t vaguely gross. You know what to do.
with Faces of Many, Erode, Three Knuckles Deep, Alphaeus | 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5 | West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford | 407-322-7475 | drinkatwestend.com
| $16-$20
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.