The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Gist

Disney announces the birth of two zebras at Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 2:26 PM

PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Disney's Animal Kingdom just announced the birth of not one, but two female Grevy's zebras.

The first foul was born on April 26 to a zebra named Laylee and the second was born May 1 to Zuri, said the Official Disney Parks blog.

As of now, both are behind the scenes, nursing with their mothers, but will return to their herd soon on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail soon.

Grevy's zebras are an endangered species, with roughly 2,500 left in the world, which makes these births a pretty big deal.

No news on the names of the new Disney additions yet.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents limited time BOGO tickets Read More

  2. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

  3. Here's a kid flipping off Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Read More

  4. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

  5. As Florida's hurricane season approaches, tree trimming seen as key Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation