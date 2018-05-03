Thursday, May 3, 2018
Disney announces the birth of two zebras at Animal Kingdom
By Gunnar Shuler
on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 2:26 PM
Disney's Animal Kingdom just announced the birth of not one, but two female Grevy's zebras.
The first foul was born on April 26 to a zebra named Laylee and the second was born May 1 to Zuri, said the Official Disney Parks
blog.
As of now, both are behind the scenes, nursing with their mothers, but will return to their herd soon on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail soon.
Grevy's zebras are an endangered species, with roughly 2,500 left in the world, which makes these births a pretty big deal.
No news on the names of the new Disney additions yet.
