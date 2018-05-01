Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Bloggytown

Here's Marco Rubio admitting that the tax plan he voted for is trash

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL VADON VIA FLICKR
In a recent interview with The Economist, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said that "there's no evidence whatsoever" that the corporate tax cut he and fellow Republicans passed last year is benefiting workers.

"There is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they’re going to take the money they’re saving and reinvest it in American workers,” said Rubio in the interview. "In fact they bought back shares, a few gave out bonuses; there’s no evidence whatsoever that the money’s been massively poured back into the American worker."

Before he voted for it, Rubio did initially oppose the GOP tax law, which cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. But the junior senator eventually caved after negotiating a slight increase in the child tax credit.

It's worth noting that this sort of backtracking from Rubio is part of his basic playbook. While Rubio loves to verbally break with party lines, he has voted for over 97 percent of Trump's policies.

As Miami New Times reporter Jerry Ianneli stated, "If you hate the current economy, good. Never forget it's Rubio's fault we got here." 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New food truck park coming to the Milk District this summer Read More

  2. Double Dare isn't returning to Orlando, but a new nostalgia-packed stage show starring Marc Summers is Read More

  3. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

  4. Busch Gardens Tampa may finally be getting a new roller coaster Read More

  5. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation