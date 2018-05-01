Here's Marco Rubio admitting that the tax plan he voted for is trash

click to enlarge
In a recent interview with The Economist
, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said that "there's no evidence whatsoever" that the corporate tax cut he and fellow Republicans passed last year is benefiting workers.
"There is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they’re going to take the money they’re saving and reinvest it in American workers,” said Rubio in the interview. "In fact they bought back shares, a few gave out bonuses; there’s no evidence whatsoever that the money’s been massively poured back into the American worker."
Before he voted for it, Rubio did initially oppose the GOP tax law, which cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. But the junior senator eventually caved after negotiating a slight increase in the child tax credit.
It's worth noting that this sort of backtracking from Rubio is part of his basic playbook. While Rubio loves to verbally break with party lines, he has voted for over 97 percent of Trump's policies
.
As Miami New Times
reporter Jerry Ianneli stated, "If you hate the current economy, good. Never forget it's Rubio's fault we got here."
