Friday, April 27, 2018

Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie'

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 11:47 AM

Roughly nine months ago the City of Orlando released a spiffy video showing off everything our area has to offer, and while it was certainly not bad, this one is just much better.

This morning, local comedian Rauce Padgett, the guy behind informative videos like "Why the I4 to 408 sucks" and "The history of the Citrus Bowl name change," released a new parody video portraying the City of Orlando if it were an actual blockbuster movie, and it's the video this city deserves.

The faux trailer features plenty of familiar Orlando faces – like Dirty Jim Colbert painfully staring out a window and saying, "this town was built on the backs of boy bands" and comedian and "Poking the Bear" podcast host Big Tim Murphy attempting to move from Bithlo to the "big city."

But arguably the best part, besides a Magic fan being told, "We like soccer now," is that the video was "filmed in Georgia."

Correction: The article previously stated that Greenwood Cemetery Sexton Don Price was in the video, which is wrong. The man that looks like Don Price is actually Dirty Jim Colbert, a local talent in his own right.

