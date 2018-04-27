The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 27, 2018

The Heard

Bad Bunny fuses trap and reggaeton at Amway Center this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_bad_bunny.jpg
There’s nothing cutesy about this conejito. Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny mixes the grinding beats of Southern trap with Spanish you’ll never hear coming out of your abuela’s mouth. The 24-year-old’s deep, gravelly voice creates a sensual flow that has defined a new iteration of reggaeton for this generation. The Latin trap star is bringing his first North American tour, “La Nueva Religion,” to Orlando this weekend for a party you won’t want to miss.

7 p.m. Sunday, April 29 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $40.50-$60.50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Bad Bunny
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., April 29, 7 p.m.
Price: $40.50-$60.50
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Bad Bunny @ Amway Center

    • Sun., April 29, 7 p.m. $40.50-$60.50

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate Read More

  4. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  5. Florida state employees must hand over personal info or face insurance termination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation