Bad Bunny fuses trap and reggaeton at Amway Center this weekend

There’s nothing cutesy about this conejito
. Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny mixes the grinding beats of Southern trap with Spanish you’ll never hear coming out of your abuela
’s mouth. The 24-year-old’s deep, gravelly voice creates a sensual flow that has defined a new iteration of reggaeton for this generation. The Latin trap star is bringing his first North American tour, “La Nueva Religion,” to Orlando this weekend for a party you won’t want to miss.
7 p.m. Sunday, April 29 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $40.50-$60.50
