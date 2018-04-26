Thursday, April 26, 2018
Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 5:05 PM
A Florida man was arrested Thursday morning for kicking a swan at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando while practicing karate.
According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses told Orlando Police officers they saw 34-year-old Rocco Mantella of Jacksonville, while practicing karate at Lake Eola Park at around 9:20 a.m., leave the main walkway
to kick two swans – one in the backside and another in the head "as hard as possible."
One witness said they heard Mantella laugh when he noticed her reaction to the swan-kicking.
Another witness said they also saw Mantella kick a sleeping duck.
Officers were unable to locate the animals that were allegedly kicked.
Mantella was charged with animal cruelty and is now being held on $1,000 bail.
