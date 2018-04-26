Bloggytown

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SPIKEFORSHERIFF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via SpikeForSheriff/Facebook
A Florida man was arrested Thursday morning for kicking a swan at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando while practicing karate.

According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses told Orlando Police officers they saw 34-year-old Rocco Mantella of Jacksonville, while practicing karate at Lake Eola Park at around 9:20 a.m., leave the main walkway 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OPD
  • Photo via OPD
to kick two swans – one in the backside and another in the head "as hard as possible."  

One witness said they heard Mantella laugh when he noticed her reaction to the swan-kicking.

Another witness said they also saw Mantella kick a sleeping duck.

Officers were unable to locate the animals that were allegedly kicked. 

Mantella was charged with animal cruelty and is now being held on $1,000 bail. 

