Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate

A Florida man was arrested Thursday morning for kicking a swan at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando while practicing karate.According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses told Orlando Police officers they saw 34-year-old Rocco Mantella of Jacksonville, while practicing karate at Lake Eola Park at around 9:20 a.m., leave the main walkwayto kick two swans – one in the backside and another in the head "as hard as possible."One witness said they heard Mantella laugh when he noticed her reaction to the swan-kicking.Another witness said they also saw Mantella kick a sleeping duck.Officers were unable to locate the animals that were allegedly kicked.Mantella was charged with animal cruelty and is now being held on $1,000 bail.