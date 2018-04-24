The Gist

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 12:56 PM

PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
This morning, Disney announced they've reached the important milestone of erecting a giant Woody at the entrance of the yet-to-open Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the 20-foot-tall Woody doll has a 7-foot-wide hat and stands next to a 4-foot-tall yo-yo. Disney did not release any measurements on Woody's girth.

Just a tip: Toy Story Land will officially open June 30.

