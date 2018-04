Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

This morning, Disney announced they've reached the important milestone of erecting a giant Woody at the entrance of the yet-to-open Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios.According to the official Disney Parks Blog , the 20-foot-tall Woody doll has a 7-foot-wide hat and stands next to a 4-foot-tall yo-yo. Disney did not release any measurements on Woody's girth.Just a tip: Toy Story Land will officially open June 30.