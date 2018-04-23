The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 23, 2018

The Gist

Guests at SeaWorld can now meet these two new mustachioed baby walruses

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
Today, SeaWorld gave guests their first opportunity to meet the park's two new walrus calves, Ginger and Aku, at the Wild Arctic habitat.

Last year in November, the pair met after Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska, says SeaWorld. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services thought it best to transport the young calf to Orlando because Ginger's young age could serve as a good companion to Aku.

Ginger was the first-ever walrus to be born in captivity last June, Orlando Weekly reported.

These two calves are accompanied by two adult walruses named Garfield and Kaboodle, who is Ginger's mom.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
For additional information on park hours and admission visit here.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Has Disney finally realized their monorails need a major update? Read More

  2. Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000 Read More

  3. 'Bar Rescue' will finally release Maitland's Copper Rocket episode this May Read More

  4. Disney Stores will no longer use plastic bags, but theme parks have a way to go Read More

  5. Universal Orlando's Fast & Furious attraction is now officially open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation