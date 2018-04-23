Monday, April 23, 2018
Guests at SeaWorld can now meet these two new mustachioed baby walruses
Posted
By Shayla Phillips
on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 3:18 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
Today, SeaWorld gave guests their first opportunity to meet the park's two new walrus calves, Ginger and Aku, at the Wild Arctic habitat.
Last year in November, the pair met after Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska, says SeaWorld. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services thought it best to transport the young calf to Orlando because Ginger's young age could serve as a good companion to Aku.
Ginger was the first-ever walrus to be born in captivity last June, Orlando Weekly reported
.
These two calves are accompanied by two adult walruses named Garfield and Kaboodle, who is Ginger's mom.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
For additional information on park hours and admission visit here
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: SeaWorld Orlando, Walrus, baby, calves, Image, Image