Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 23, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida now has more than 100,000 registered medical marijuana patients

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
Florida’s medical-marijuana patient database has hit the 100,000 mark, according to a weekly update issued by the state Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Marijuana supporters celebrated the number, revealed on April 20, which is also known as “weed day” throughout the nation.

As of Friday, 100,576 Florida patients had registered with the office, an increase of more than 2,500 in the past week. Only 75,208 of the registered patients have been issued ID cards allowing them to purchase the marijuana treatment, and nearly 3,000 more applications for the cards are being processed.

According to the update, 1,314 doctors have qualified to order marijuana treatment for patients.

Florida voters broadly legalized medical marijuana in a constitutional amendment nearly two years ago, but state regulators are fighting a series of legal and administrative challenges about the laws and rules related to the burgeoning industry.

Tampa strip-club owner Joe Redner recently won a court victory after Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers signed off on allowing the 77-year-old cancer survivor to grow his own marijuana. Redner’s doctors testified that juicing marijuana whole plants was the best source of treatment to keep his cancer in remission. The state is appealing the decision.

In a separate case initiated by Orlando lawyer John Morgan, who largely bankrolled the constitutional amendment, patients are challenging a state law banning smokable marijuana. The patients are arguing that their doctors have ordered the smokable treatment.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF is really going to do it Read More

  2. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  3. Pink proves she's pop royalty at the Amway Center Read More

  4. Sanford food hall Henry's Depot opening this summer Read More

  5. The new location of Claddagh Cottage is finally in soft opening mode Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation