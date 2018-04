A student was shot at Forest High School in Ocala just before the national walkout on gun violence

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

RE: SHOOTING AT FOREST HIGH

All schools are on Code Yellow as a PRECAUTION. The shooter is in custody and there is NO THREAT to any other school.



At this time we can only report that there is one person injured and the shooter is in custody. We are on scene assisting MCSO. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 20, 2018

Tomorrow we will be participating in the student led civic demonstration. This voluntary event will take place during CAT period with an announcement releasing students that wish to participate. Any student not wanting to participate will remain in their CAT period class.😺🇺🇸 — Forest High School (@FHS_WildcatLife) April 19, 2018

Friday morning, a student at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, was shot and wounded just minutes before the planned national walkout on gun violence.One person was shot in the incident, which the Ocala Police Department say occurred at around 8:42 a.m. The shooter, who is believed to be a 19-year-old, is now in custody.According to a Marion Public Schools spokesman, the injured student was transported to a hospital after being shot in the ankle. The wound was not considered life-threatening.No information on the identify of the shooter or a motive has been released, but it is being reported that this is an isolated incident.All schools in Marion County have been put on partial lockdown as a precaution. Parents of students at Forest High School can pick up their children at First Baptist Church of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Road.Students at Forest High School planned to participate in today's National Walkout Day to raise awareness of gun violence.Today's shooting is on the same day as the 19th anniversary of the deaths of 13 people at Columbine High School in Colorado. It also comes just two months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.This is a breaking story and we'll update when more information is available.