A student was shot at Forest High School in Ocala just before the national walkout on gun violence

All schools in Marion County have been put on partial lockdown as a precaution. Parents of students at Forest High School can pick up their children at First Baptist Church of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Road.
RE: SHOOTING AT FOREST HIGH— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 20, 2018
All schools are on Code Yellow as a PRECAUTION. The shooter is in custody and there is NO THREAT to any other school.
At this time we can only report that there is one person injured and the shooter is in custody. We are on scene assisting MCSO.
Tomorrow we will be participating in the student led civic demonstration. This voluntary event will take place during CAT period with an announcement releasing students that wish to participate. Any student not wanting to participate will remain in their CAT period class.😺🇺🇸— Forest High School (@FHS_WildcatLife) April 19, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.