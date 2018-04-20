Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 20, 2018

Bloggytown

A student was shot at Forest High School in Ocala just before the national walkout on gun violence

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Friday morning, a student at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, was shot and wounded just minutes before the planned national walkout on gun violence.

One person was shot in the incident, which the Ocala Police Department say occurred at around 8:42 a.m. The shooter, who is believed to be a 19-year-old, is now in custody.

According to a Marion Public Schools spokesman, the injured student was transported to a hospital after being shot in the ankle. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

No information on the identify of the shooter or a motive has been released, but it is being reported that this is an isolated incident. 
All schools in Marion County have been put on partial lockdown as a precaution. Parents of students at Forest High School can pick up their children at First Baptist Church of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Road.

Students at Forest High School planned to participate in today's National Walkout Day to raise awareness of gun violence.

Today's shooting is on the same day as the 19th anniversary of the deaths of 13 people at Columbine High School in Colorado. It also comes just two months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

This is a breaking story and we'll update when more information is available.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro



Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Sanford food hall Henry's Depot opening this summer Read More

  3. The HyCube vertical farm grows more produce with less space and energy, and also looks super cool Read More

  4. Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination Read More

  5. Ellen DeGeneres' nightmare robot from Epcot is going up for auction Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation