Study ranks Publix second to last for reducing food waste

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Publix on Facebook
A new study ranks Publix Super Markets as second-to-last when it comes to reducing food waste, earning the chain a "D" grade.
The study by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Ugly Fruit and Veggie Campaign
rated major U.S. supermarkets based on their accountability in food waste, prevention efforts and recovery and recycling.
“Supermarkets have an enormous influence on the food system,” the study says. “Unfortunately, U.S. grocers focus on donating and recycling food waste, rather than preventing it – and they’re not even tracking food waste throughout their entire operations.”
The highest possible points a supermarket could receive in the study was 50 points, but Publix only received 11. Aldi U.S. was the only chain ranked lower than Lakeland-based Publix, while Walmart held the top spot with a “B” grade and 32 points, following by Ahold Delhaize U.S. with a “C” grade and 26 points and Kroger with a “C” grade and 24 points.
Publix has 1,178 stores throughout the southeastern portion of the U.S., with 90,000 employees manning the locations. According to the company’s sustainability website
, the chain recycled about 270,000 tons of materials last year and has worked with suppliers to cut down on packaging.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.