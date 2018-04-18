Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Study ranks Publix second to last for reducing food waste

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix on Facebook
A new study ranks Publix Super Markets as second-to-last when it comes to reducing food waste, earning the chain a "D" grade.

The study by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Ugly Fruit and Veggie Campaign rated major U.S. supermarkets based on their accountability in food waste, prevention efforts and recovery and recycling.

“Supermarkets have an enormous influence on the food system,” the study says. “Unfortunately, U.S. grocers focus on donating and recycling food waste, rather than preventing it – and they’re not even tracking food waste throughout their entire operations.”

The highest possible points a supermarket could receive in the study was 50 points, but Publix only received 11. Aldi U.S. was the only chain ranked lower than Lakeland-based Publix, while Walmart held the top spot with a “B” grade and 32 points, following by Ahold Delhaize U.S. with a “C” grade and 26 points and Kroger with a “C” grade and 24 points.

Publix has 1,178 stores throughout the southeastern portion of the U.S., with 90,000 employees manning the locations. According to the company’s sustainability website, the chain recycled about 270,000 tons of materials last year and has worked with suppliers to cut down on packaging.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination Read More

  3. Former Florida Rep. Alan Grayson says he's making another run for Congress Read More

  4. Orlando International Airport is looking to fill 200 new jobs this week Read More

  5. Florida authorities would like you to stop painting gopher tortoises Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation