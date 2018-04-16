Bloggytown

Monday, April 16, 2018

Rep. Ross Spano will ditch Florida Attorney General's race to run for Congress

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROSS SPANO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ross Spano/Facebook
State Rep. Ross Spano is planning to ditch the Florida Attorney General's race to run for Congress.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Spano will announce Monday that he's running for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross. The Lakeland Republican announced last week that he wouldn't run for re-election in Congressional District 15, which includes part of Lake County, Hillsborough County and Polk County.

Spano, R-Dover, was one of four Republican candidates running for state attorney general.

Spano is, perhaps, best known for being the sponsor of a resolution declaring pornography a "public health risk" in the Florida House this past session. The resolution recognized the health risk created by explicit material and acknowledged "the need for education, prevention, research and policy change to protect citizens of this state."

Spano's resolution garnered enough votes to pass in the House – while at the same time, a bill that would have actually made a difference in the lives of Floridians failed. State lawmakers declined to take up a measure that would ban the sale and possession of assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

While being watched by survivors of the Parkland high school mass shooting, Florida lawmakers passed Spano's porn resolution while refusing to debate semiautomatic assault weapons. Spano joined most Republicans in a 76-36 vote rejecting the bill from Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Last year after Spano first filed a bill declaring porn a "public health crisis," Orlando Weekly discovered that Spano's Twitter account "favorited" a tweet featuring a porn clip adult entertainment company Reality Kings.

"With a thorough examination of my accounts, it will be easy to see that this is not my doing," Spano said after OW pointed out the thirsty like.

