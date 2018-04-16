Madame Tussauds in Orlando is getting the Justice League

click to enlarge
Image via Madame Tussauds
Just in time for MegaCon Orlando
, Madame Tussauds Orlando has announced a major new addition opening May 25. The Justice League: A Call for Heroes
exhibit will allow guests to meet three of the most famous members of DC’s Justice League.
The newly remodeled area will be modeled after the alleyways and rooftops of Gotham City and Metropolis, where guests will be able to see life-size wax figures of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.
Based on the Justice League
film, the wax figures are of Gal Gadot in her Wonder Woman outfit, Henry Cavil as Superman and Ben Affleck in his Batman uniform.
Image via Madame Tussauds
Warner Brothers worked directly with Madame Tussauds to develop the new exhibit, where along with selfies with the wax figures, guests can take photos of themselves “lifting” a real helicopter into the sky, emitting a powerful blast to weaken LexCorp’s control over the city
and summoning Batman via the Bat-Signal.
This exhibit, which will debut in Sydney a few months after the Orlando debut, comes on the heels of other similar interactive exhibits at other Madame Tussauds around the world, including an upcharge Ghostbusters exhibit at the New York City museum that has been rumored to also be coming to Orlando.
In a recent press release, Madame Tussauds says the Justice League exhibit is “part of a greater transformation across Madame Tussauds attractions around the globe to deliver live fame experiences that make guests the star of their favorite stories.”
Image via Madame Tussauds
A global contest to promote the new exhibit will take place on Instagram. Fans can follow Madame Tussauds Orlando
and the hashtag #FindTheMotherBoxes
on Instagram for hints on where five boxes are hidden in cities around the world. Those who find the boxes will win a five-day, four-night trip to Orlando for two that will include tickets to MegaCon and Orlando Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, and they'll be some of the first to experience the new exhibit.
For details on the contest and for tickets to Madame Tussauds Orlando, check out their website.
Image via Madame Tussauds
