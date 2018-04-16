The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 16, 2018

The Gist

Madame Tussauds in Orlando is getting the Justice League

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
  • Image via Madame Tussauds
Just in time for MegaCon Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando has announced a major new addition opening May 25. The Justice League: A Call for Heroes exhibit will allow guests to meet three of the most famous members of DC’s Justice League.

The newly remodeled area will be modeled after the alleyways and rooftops of Gotham City and Metropolis, where guests will be able to see life-size wax figures of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

Based on the Justice League film, the wax figures are of Gal Gadot in her Wonder Woman outfit, Henry Cavil as Superman and Ben Affleck in his Batman uniform.

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
  • Image via Madame Tussauds
Warner Brothers worked directly with Madame Tussauds to develop the new exhibit, where along with selfies with the wax figures, guests can take photos of themselves “lifting” a real helicopter into the sky, emitting a powerful blast to weaken LexCorp’s control over the city and summoning Batman via the Bat-Signal.

This exhibit, which will debut in Sydney a few months after the Orlando debut, comes on the heels of other similar interactive exhibits at other Madame Tussauds around the world, including an upcharge Ghostbusters exhibit at the New York City museum that has been rumored to also be coming to Orlando.

In a recent press release, Madame Tussauds says the Justice League exhibit is “part of a greater transformation across Madame Tussauds attractions around the globe to deliver live fame experiences that make guests the star of their favorite stories.”

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
  • Image via Madame Tussauds
A global contest to promote the new exhibit will take place on Instagram. Fans can follow Madame Tussauds Orlando and the hashtag #FindTheMotherBoxes on Instagram for hints on where five boxes are hidden in cities around the world. Those who find the boxes will win a five-day, four-night trip to Orlando for two that will include tickets to MegaCon and Orlando Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, and they'll be some of the first to experience the new exhibit.

For details on the contest and for tickets to Madame Tussauds Orlando, check out their website.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
  • Image via Madame Tussauds

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Five major things we can expect Universal to build in Orlando that aren't theme parks Read More

  2. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  3. Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it Read More

  4. Little Blue Donut Co. opens next week in Winter Park Read More

  5. 25 things we ate and drank at Beard in Baldwin 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation