Little Blue Donut Co. opens April 17 in Winter Park

Back in October of last year, we told you about Manzano's Deli and Little Blue Donut Co. opening in the retail plaza
near the intersection of W. Fairbanks and S. New York Avenues in Winter Park.
While Manzano's is still a month or so away from opening, Little Blue Donut Co. announced they're opening their doors next Tuesday April 17.
Owners Mike and Alyse Perfetto are parking their food truck to focus on their brick-and-mortar operation which takes over the old Scratch space at 223 W. Fairbanks Avenue.
Little Blue Donut Co.
Interior
In addition to hot and fresh made-to-order donuts for which the Little Blue Donut Co. became renowned for, they'll serve coffee from St. Petersburg roaster Kahwa Coffee
The donut shop will be open on the following days:
- Tuesday-Thursday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fridays 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturdays 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sundays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The mobile food truck will make occasional trips around town and be available for special events and large catering orders.
