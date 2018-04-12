The Gist

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Sarasota Film Festival to begin with screening of Eric Stoltz’s 'Class Rank'

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 8:55 AM

Depressed that the Florida Film Festival is ending this weekend? Never fear, for another, even larger festival is just getting ready to begin.

The 20th annual Sarasota Film Festival will get underway Friday evening at the Sarasota Opera House with a screening of Class Rank, directed by Eric Stoltz and starring Kristin Chenoweth and Bruce Dern. The fest will continue through April 22 and include more than 200 films.

Held at venues in downtown Sarasota – principally Regal Hollywood 11 Cinemas, Art Ovation Hotel Ballroom and the Opera House – this year’s event includes appearances by Stoltz, Steve Guttenberg, Virginia Madsen, Rory Kennedy and Jon Heder, among others.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.

