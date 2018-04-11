Daytona Beach Shores officer fired after sending racist Snapchat

click to enlarge
A Daytona Beach Shores public safety officer lost his job on Wednesday after a complaint revealed he sent a racist Snapchat messages.
Officer Matthew Moriarty was fired roughly two months after authorities were advised that he was sharing inappropriate images while off-duty.
The Snapchat in questione featured a selfie of Moriarty with what appeared to be a sad attempt at drawing an Afro and beard combo, with a gun emoji, a syringe emoji, and a police car emoji.
The Snapchat's caption read, "This is how I celebrate Black History Month."
According to investigators, the photo was send to around 15 Snapchat users, and apparently one of the recipients decided that Moriarty's higher-ups needed to know what the officer was doing in his free time.
The complainant was issued to Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky in early February, per to ClickOrlando.com.
Moriarty later admitted to sending the ill-advised image and was immediately suspended.
Dembinsky also ordered an internal investigation to be conducted to ensure that Moriarty's racial bias hasn't been detrimental to the policing in the area. According to authorities, investigators looked closely at Moriarty's past traffic stops and found no apparent bias.
Dembinsky called Moriarty's behavior "reprehensible" and recommended to City Manager Michael T. Booker that Moriarty be fired. Booker sustained the recommendation made by Dembinsky, firing Moriarty.
Officials with the city's Public Safety Department said they are working with the U.S. Department of Justice to provide bias training to each of its officers.
