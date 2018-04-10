Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Florida women will lose more than $46 billion a year due to wage gap, says study

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 11:55 AM

According to a new report by the National Partnership for Women & Families, Florida has the nation's third-smallest cents-on-the-dollar gap.

The analysis, which was measured on a state-by-state basis, shows that a woman employed full-time, year-round in the Sunshine State is typically paid 87 cents for every dollar paid to a man, amounting to a yearly difference of $5,474. On a larger scale, in all, the wage gap costs Florida women more than $46.2 billion annually, the report says.

Here are a few things a woman working full-time in Florida could afford with that money, the report finds:
- At least nine months of child care

- Five more months of rent each year 43 more weeks of food for her family

- Nearly four more months of mortgage and utilities payments

- One additional year of tuition and fees for a four-year public university

- Nearly the full cost of tuition and fees for a two-year community college
According to the report, while all 50 states and the District of Columbia have a gender-based wage gap, Louisiana and Utah have the largest cents-on-the-dollar gap. Only New York and California have smaller cents-on-the-dollar gaps than Florida. The new analysis was released in conjunction with Equal Pay Day on April 10.

Most estimates predict these trends are supposed to hold. As Orlando Weekly reported in July 2017, according to projects from the Institute for Women's Policy Research, it'll take at least 21 more years before the state starts compensating women equally for the same jobs as men.

The study says: "A girl born in the United States in 2017 has a life expectancy of 87 years. In 2082, when she turns age 65, a wage gape will still remain in 13 states."


Blogs

