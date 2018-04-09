Disney releases full menu for Woody's Lunch Box at Toy Story Land

click to enlarge
This morning Disney unveiled their full menu
for Woody's Lunch Box, set to open at Toy Story Land this summer.
According to the Disney Parks Blog
, the Toy Story-themed counter-service restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which will be included in the Disney Dining Plan. Meals will range from $8.99 to around $12.99.
And for the thirsty toy, Woody's Lunch Box will be offering soda floats, and adult beverages like beer, wine, cider, and cocktails will be available, as well.
Here's the list of the options available for Woody's Lunch Box:
Raspberry Lunch Box Tart, topped with icing and dried fruit and a chocolate-hazelnut tart, topped with icing and caramelized bacon
Banana Split Yogurt Parfait, Layers of banana-vanilla Greek yogurt with a touch of honey, bananas, strawberries, and pineapple topped with granola and chocolate chips.
Breakfast Bowl, a protein-fulled bowl of potato barrels, brisket-country gravy, and scrambled eggs.
S’more French Toast Breakfast Sandwich, a chocolate ganache and marshmallow-stuffed French toast topped with graham cracker crumbles.
A grilled Monte Cristo with Raspberry Jam, layers of ham, turkey, Swiss, and raspberry jam
BBQ Brisket Melt, a Texas-style smoked brisket features cheddar, Monterey Jack, pickles, and BBQ sauce on garlic butter-grilled sourdough.
Totchos, potato barrels, corn chips, chili, and cheese
Smoked turkey, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread with a creamy dijonnaise.
Soda floats, kind of self-explanatory
The signature Alien Sipper may be purchased and filled with any fountain drink or the signature Mystic Portal Punch which is basically Powerade Mountain Berry Blast with hints of lemon-lime and tangerine
Woody's Lunch Box will open June 30, along with the whole Toy Story Land.