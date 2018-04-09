Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 9, 2018

Tip Jar

Disney releases full menu for Woody's Lunch Box at Toy Story Land

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
This morning Disney unveiled their full menu for Woody's Lunch Box, set to open at Toy Story Land this summer.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Toy Story-themed counter-service restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which will be included in the Disney Dining Plan. Meals will range from $8.99 to around $12.99.

And for the thirsty toy, Woody's Lunch Box will be offering soda floats, and adult beverages like beer, wine, cider, and cocktails will be available, as well.

Here's the list of the options available for Woody's Lunch Box:

click to enlarge Raspberry Lunch Box Tart, topped with icing and dried fruit and a chocolate-hazelnut tart, topped with icing and caramelized bacon - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Raspberry Lunch Box Tart, topped with icing and dried fruit and a chocolate-hazelnut tart, topped with icing and caramelized bacon
click to enlarge Banana Split Yogurt Parfait, Layers of banana-vanilla Greek yogurt with a touch of honey, bananas, strawberries, and pineapple topped with granola and chocolate chips. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Banana Split Yogurt Parfait, Layers of banana-vanilla Greek yogurt with a touch of honey, bananas, strawberries, and pineapple topped with granola and chocolate chips.

click to enlarge Breakfast Bowl, a protein-fulled bowl of potato barrels, brisket-country gravy, and scrambled eggs. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Breakfast Bowl, a protein-fulled bowl of potato barrels, brisket-country gravy, and scrambled eggs.

click to enlarge S’more French Toast Breakfast Sandwich, a chocolate ganache and marshmallow-stuffed French toast topped with graham cracker crumbles. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • S’more French Toast Breakfast Sandwich, a chocolate ganache and marshmallow-stuffed French toast topped with graham cracker crumbles.

click to enlarge A grilled Monte Cristo with Raspberry Jam, layers of ham, turkey, Swiss, and raspberry jam - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • A grilled Monte Cristo with Raspberry Jam, layers of ham, turkey, Swiss, and raspberry jam
click to enlarge BBQ Brisket Melt, a Texas-style smoked brisket features cheddar, Monterey Jack, pickles, and BBQ sauce on garlic butter-grilled sourdough. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • BBQ Brisket Melt, a Texas-style smoked brisket features cheddar, Monterey Jack, pickles, and BBQ sauce on garlic butter-grilled sourdough.
click to enlarge Totchos, potato barrels, corn chips, chili, and cheese - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Totchos, potato barrels, corn chips, chili, and cheese
click to enlarge Smoked turkey, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread with a creamy dijonnaise. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Smoked turkey, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread with a creamy dijonnaise.
click to enlarge Soda floats, kind of self-explanatory - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • Soda floats, kind of self-explanatory

click to enlarge The signature Alien Sipper may be purchased and filled with any fountain drink or the signature Mystic Portal Punch which is basically Powerade Mountain Berry Blast with hints of lemon-lime and tangerine - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • The signature Alien Sipper may be purchased and filled with any fountain drink or the signature Mystic Portal Punch which is basically Powerade Mountain Berry Blast with hints of lemon-lime and tangerine

Woody's Lunch Box will open June 30, along with the whole Toy Story Land.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Op-Ed: Rick Scott does not care about us Read More

  2. Lord of the Rings, a Jurassic Park roller coaster, and every other rumored attraction coming to Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Medieval Times Orlando will debut new updated show that's all about the queen Read More

  4. Federal judge claps back hard after Florida challenges ruling on felons' voting rights Read More

  5. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation