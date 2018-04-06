The Gist

Friday, April 6, 2018

MegaCon Orlando adds Elijah Wood, Billy Dee Williams, Keith Urban and more

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 2:35 PM

Lord of the Rings and Star Wars fans have something to get excited about at MegaCon this year.

The annual convention announced Elijah Wood, Billy Dee Williams and Karl Urban (Judge Dredd!) as part of this year's celebrity lineup.

The announcement also included Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, stars of Xena: Warrior Princess, and Joonas Suotamo, who is known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars films. Already slated to appear is Jeff Goldblum, known for his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park.

MegaCon is one of Orlando's biggest annual comic and film conventions and runs May 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.


