WPRK and Blackstar team up for a night of varying frequencies

Originally intended as a celebration of the return of Rollins College radio station WPRK to the FM airwaves – sadly delayed again due to the almost improbable discovery of an eagle’s nest in the new transmitter’s location – Blackstar will instead play host to the first in a series of WPRK-curated events dubbed Frequencies, featuring bands, DJs and guest speakers. This first edition, assembled by longtime WPRK DJ and local musician (Acoqui, White Sands) Steven Head, attempts to connect WPRK’s past, present and future through an impressively eclectic lineup. Confirmed to perform are Head’s current band Acoqui, Cabo Boing, the Palmettes, the recently resurgent Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord and a DJ set from Sales. WPRK and Head will also be bringing you a keynote from Clayton Louis Ferrara of IDEAS for Us about urban wildlife planning in Orlando. Add to the mix DJs from WPRK and Blackstar and, baby, you’ve got yourself a stew.
with Acoqui, the Palmettes, Sales (DJ set), Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord, Cabo Boing | 9 p.m. Friday, April 6 | Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St. | theblackstar.club
| $5-$50 suggested donation
