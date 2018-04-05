The Gist

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Universal announces details on new lower-price resort, Endless Summer

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM

This morning, Universal Orlando announced the name and a few tidbits about their upcoming resort and hotel complex, Endless Summer.

The resort will be a combination of two hotels, Surfside Inn & Suites and Dockside Inn & Suites. These two hotels will be Universal's first lower price-point properties, with one-bedrooms starting at $73 a night, and two-bedroom suites starting at $111.
Despite the lower price, guests will have the same access to the parks that other Universal resort guests have, such as early park entry and free shuttles to and from the parks.

The first of the two hotels to open will be Surfside in the summer of 2019, while Dockside is scheduled to open in 2020.

The two hotels are said to have a beachy surf theme with a "relaxed and easy vibe" which is no surprise considering they share a name with the famous 1966 surf documentary The Endless Summer.  
