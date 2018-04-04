Tip Jar

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Domu opening second area restaurant in Southwest Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOMU/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via DOMU/Facebook
Last month, we told you Domu would be expanding their empire east to Waterford Lakes with their quick-service Domu Chibi Ramen.

Today, on National Ramen Noodle Day, everybody's favorite ramen-ya announced they'd be opening their second area full-service Domu in Southwest Orlando.

"We're coming your way in 2019!" came the proclamation. "We feel that this is the perfect area for our second Domu flagship store here in our hometown."

Location specifics weren't revealed, but Winter Garden, Windermere and Dr. Phillips all have to be in contention.

BTW: Domu's first restaurant outside of Orlando will open in Jacksonville later this spring.

Domu also announced they'd start lunch service by "the end of the month … maybe."

"Our team is putting together a game plan to provide our customers with a fast-casual style lunch with counter-service ordering, self-service and seating, and disposable and recyclable bowls/cups/utensils."

Expect a limited menu of ramen and rice bowls. Cocktails will not be served.

Wishing everyone a very happy National Ramen Noodle Day.


