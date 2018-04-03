The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The Heard

Bad Balloon showcases young area talent in Boston Marriage, Gamma Waves and the Forum

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Boston Marriage, The Forum and Gamma Waves, Will’s Pub, Apr. 2

Constant discovery is what keeps a scene healthy and vital. And the latest diverse showcase organized by emerging young Orlando promoter Bad Balloon was, fittingly, one featuring all relatively new bands.
click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Boston Marriage is a local indie rock band that’s been popping up on bills around town more lately. And they’re one to watch, with melodies that are sweetly crestfallen and dressed in perpetual twilight. Live, the power of their dual voices and dual guitars is much more forward. The effect is a sound that’s tender but substantial.
click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Another promising Orlando crop is new act Gamma Waves, a band that deals in smeared, hard-edged rock that – between its sinews of punk, grunge and noise rock – has some exciting possibilities. And sometimes, under all that groan and throttle, there’s even some melodic urge. The trio are young but together, and they can kick.
click to enlarge Gamma Waves at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Gamma Waves at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Gamma Waves at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
Making their Orlando debut were Gainesville quartet the Forum. Like a throwback to the early 2000s, they specialize in the kind of centrist indie rock that’s built on emotional earnestness and romantic melodies that are rendered in tall, sleek strokes.
click to enlarge The Forum at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Forum at Will's Pub
click to enlarge The Forum at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Forum at Will's Pub
click to enlarge The Forum at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Forum at Will's Pub
click to enlarge The Forum at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Forum at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com




Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hunger Street Tacos, Pizza Bruno coming to Winter Park market/food hall Read More

  2. Noor Salman's trial gave us the best glimpse of what actually led to the Pulse shooting Read More

  3. Gideon's Bakehouse ups prices, acquires new production space Read More

  4. Asian street food joint Kai now open in Winter Park Read More

  5. A leaked survey might've just shown us where SeaWorld plans to build its next theme park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation