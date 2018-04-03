Bad Balloon showcases young area talent in Boston Marriage, Gamma Waves and the Forum

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Boston Marriage at Will's Pub

Constant discovery is what keeps a scene healthy and vital. And the latest diverse showcase organized by emerging young Orlando promoterwas, fittingly, one featuring all relatively new bands.is a local indie rock band that’s been popping up on bills around town more lately. And they’rewith melodies that are sweetly crestfallen and dressed in perpetual twilight. Live, the power of their dual voices and dual guitars is much more forward. The effect is a sound that’s tender but substantial.Another promising Orlando crop is new acta band that deals in smeared, hard-edged rock that – between its sinews of punk, grunge and noise rock – has someAnd sometimes, under all that groan and throttle, there’s even some melodic urge. The trio are young but together, and they can kick.Making their Orlando debut were Gainesville quartet theLike a throwback to thethey specialize in the kind of centrist indie rock that’s built on emotional earnestness and romantic melodies that are rendered in tall, sleek strokes.