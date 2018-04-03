Bad Balloon showcases young area talent in Boston Marriage, Gamma Waves and the Forum

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jen Cray
Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Boston Marriage, The Forum and Gamma Waves, Will’s Pub, Apr. 2
Constant discovery is what keeps a scene healthy and vital. And the latest diverse showcase organized by emerging young Orlando promoter Bad Balloon
was, fittingly, one featuring all relatively new bands.
Boston Marriage
Jen Cray
Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
is a local indie rock band that’s been popping up on bills around town more lately. And they’re one to watch,
with melodies that are sweetly crestfallen and dressed in perpetual twilight. Live, the power of their dual voices and dual guitars is much more forward. The effect is a sound that’s tender but substantial.
Jen Cray
Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Another promising Orlando crop is new act Gamma Waves,
a band that deals in smeared, hard-edged rock that – between its sinews of punk, grunge and noise rock – has some exciting possibilities.
And sometimes, under all that groan and throttle, there’s even some melodic urge. The trio are young but together, and they can kick.
Jen Cray
Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Gamma Waves at Will's Pub
Making their Orlando debut were Gainesville quartet the Forum.
Like a throwback to the early 2000s,
they specialize in the kind of centrist indie rock that’s built on emotional earnestness and romantic melodies that are rendered in tall, sleek strokes.
Jen Cray
The Forum at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Forum at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
The Forum at Will's Pub
The Forum at Will's Pub
