Monday, April 2, 2018

University of Florida will take food donations as payment for parking tickets

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JEZEBEL
  • Photo via Jezebel
The University of Florida says they will now accept food donations as payment for parking tickets, the school announced April 1.

Despite it being April Fools' Day, known prankster UF President Kent Fuchs (who joked about merging schools with school rival Florida State University in 2016) was dead serious about the news.

The announcement came in a 38-second video posted to UF's Twitter account in which the president called on Scott Fox, the director of Transportation and Parking Service, to create a amnesty program for parking tickets to be forgiven.
Fox confirmed to The Independent Florida Alligator that this was no prank and fines issued between April 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, can be paid with five food items or other household supplies for the "Food for Fines" program.

Now if only UCF Parking and Transportation Services can get on board. With 18,000 parking spaces on campus and 43,000 issued citations in 2016, the department brought in $1.25 million in parking fines, Orlando Sentinel reported. This is a 19 percent increase from 2015 and there is no doubt the number of citations for 2017 will grow. If UCF did decide to implement this program, that'd be one hell of a food bank.

