Monday, April 2, 2018

U.K. hardcore standouts the Flex blaze into town for Monday night moshing

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge NICK KUCWAY
  • Nick Kucway
Though it’s a little surreal that some of the best new NYC/Boston-style hardcore (think SSD, Agnostic Front) is coming from old London town, youthful frustration with the current social and political order is a worldwide phenomenon. It doesn’t matter where the U.K. bands the Flex and Arms Race are based; what matters is that they crank out some of the best and most feral working-class bulletins on offer in the punk scene today. Both are part of the Quality Control extended family of musicians, DIY til’ death and not in the mood to fuck around. We can personally attest to the fearsome live supremacy of the Flex. Representing domestically and excellently are Bostonians Unified Right, and Southern troublemakers Z.A.P. and Burning Stare.

with Arms Race, Unified Right, Z.A.P., Burning Stare | 9 p.m. Monday, April 2 | Odd Jobs, 46 W. Concord St. | oddjobs.bar | $7
