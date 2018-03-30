The Heard

Friday, March 30, 2018

Orlando rapper Woop to play comeback show this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 12:16 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WOOP/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Woop/Facebook
Orlando rapper Woop is set to play a triumphant hometown show on Easter Sunday, after a lengthy absence from the music scene. The MC was released last month after serving nearly two years in prison and he's hungry to make his mark again, starting with a string of Southern tour dates.

Woop made a splash in the rap scene starting in 2013 with mixtape Woop Nation, and following that up with Woop Lingo and #IDGAF. Collaborations with Migos and Yo Gotti only further elevated his profile, leading to effusive praise from Fader and XXL, before his imprisonment put the brakes on everything. Now the young rapper is ready to pick up where he left off.

Woop plays a comeback show with Plies and Bossman JD on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m. at Gilt. Tickets can be found here.
