Orlando rapper Woop to play comeback show this weekend

Orlando rapper Woop is set to play a triumphant hometown show on Easter Sunday, after a lengthy absence from the music scene. The MC was released last month after serving nearly two years in prison and he's hungry to make his mark again, starting with a string of Southern tour dates.
Woop made a splash in the rap scene starting in 2013 with mixtape Woop Nation, and following that up with Woop Lingo and #IDGAF. Collaborations with Migos and Yo Gotti only further elevated his profile, leading to effusive praise from Fader and XXL, before his imprisonment put the brakes on everything. Now the young rapper is ready to pick up where he left off.