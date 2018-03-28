Tip Jar

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Universal Orlando now offers a Minion character breakfast

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 2:34 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo via Universal Orlando
The pancakes aren't the only thing that are so fluffy and to die for at this breakfast.

Universal Orlando is offering a Despicable Me Character Breakfast at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort on Saturday mornings that you can bring your Minion obsessed rugrat to.

The breakfast is served in the Cayman Court buffet-style that includes classics like pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, jelly filled donut holes and more. Just in time for the sugar rush, the Despicable Me characters walk around for a meet and greet with the kids.

Theme park admission and/or hotel reservation is not required and tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 407-503-DINE (3463).

A plus for parents, children under the age of three receive a complimentary ticket while adults are $34.99 (plus tax) and children are $20.99 (plus tax). Ticket prices include the buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and a digital photo with your family and the Minions.


