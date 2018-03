Universal Orlando now offers a Minion character breakfast

click image Photo via Universal Orlando

The pancakes aren't the only thing that are so fluffy and to die for at this breakfast.Universal Orlando is offering a Despicable Me Character Breakfast at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort on Saturday mornings that you can bring your Minion obsessed rugrat to.The breakfast is served in the Cayman Court buffet-style that includes classics like pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, jelly filled donut holes and more. Just in time for the sugar rush, thecharacters walk around for a meet and greet with the kids.Theme park admission and/or hotel reservation is not required and tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 407-503-DINE (3463).A plus for parents, children under the age of three receive a complimentary ticket while adults are $34.99 (plus tax) and children are $20.99 (plus tax). Ticket prices include the buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and a digital photo with your family and the Minions.