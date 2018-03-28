35 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo by Jenna Thorp via Heckfire/Facebook

Heckfire

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.6 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.6:30 pm at Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive.8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8:30 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.noon at WaterWorks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave., Tampa.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.6 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.4 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.