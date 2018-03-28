The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

The Heard

35 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 11:54 AM

click image Heckfire - PHOTO BY JENNA THORP VIA HECKFIRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Jenna Thorp via Heckfire/Facebook
  • Heckfire
Wednesday, March 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Beat Poverty Concert: Layla Brisbois Band, Beemo, Josh Williams, Zack Maruniak, Zach Meadows, Elizabeth Ward 6 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.
Central Florida Folk Music Song Circle 6:30 pm at Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive.
The Forefathers 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, March 29
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Collide Contemporary Music Series 8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose 6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.


Friday, March 30
Freestyle Friday: Spring Love Edition 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hadley's Hope, the Right Angles 8:30 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Kelly Jarrard 8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
The Smoking Jackets 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, March 31
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Friendly Fire, Effit, Radio89, the Last Locals 9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Heckfire, Tom Bennett Band, Magnatar 9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Movement: Matrix, JDub, David Salgado, C-Future 10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.
Sandra Hess 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Spring Music Festival noon at WaterWorks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave., Tampa.

Sunday, April 1
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Eugene Snowden, Spencer Chankedis, Mandolin Tom, Stinky Gurlz 6 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
UCF Percussion Ensemble 4 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.

Monday, April 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Never After, From Me to You, Alanezer 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, April 3
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Twisted Bazaar: Flint Blade 8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

  2. Pulse shooter planned to hide rifle in baby stroller and attack Disney Springs, says prosecutors Read More

  3. Flo Rida will be performing in Orlando for free in a couple of weeks Read More

  4. New vegetarian Mexican restaurant Mission Kitchen opens Friday Read More

  5. Disney theme parks are going all in on Marvel, yes, even in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation