35 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, March 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo by Jenna Thorp via Heckfire/Facebook
-
Heckfire
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Beat Poverty Concert: Layla Brisbois Band, Beemo, Josh Williams, Zack Maruniak, Zach Meadows, Elizabeth Ward
6 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.
Central Florida Folk Music Song Circle
6:30 pm at Bikes Beans & Bordeaux, 3022 Corrine Drive.
The Forefathers
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, March 29
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Collide Contemporary Music Series
8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose
6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Friday, March 30
Freestyle Friday: Spring Love Edition
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hadley's Hope, the Right Angles
8:30 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Kelly Jarrard
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
The Smoking Jackets
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, March 31
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Friendly Fire, Effit, Radio89, the Last Locals
9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Heckfire, Tom Bennett Band, Magnatar
9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Movement: Matrix, JDub, David Salgado, C-Future
10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.
Sandra Hess
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Spring Music Festival
noon at WaterWorks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave., Tampa.
Sunday, April 1
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Eugene Snowden, Spencer Chankedis, Mandolin Tom, Stinky Gurlz
6 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
UCF Percussion Ensemble
4 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Monday, April 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Never After, From Me to You, Alanezer
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, April 3
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Twisted Bazaar: Flint Blade
8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.