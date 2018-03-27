YouTuber Jason Ethier arrested at Disney's Magic Kingdom for trespassing

Hey I got out of jail! Big shout out to every1 of you that supported me after I was robbed from a security scam @WaltDisneyWorld . I’m working on getting the security footage! BIG THANKS TO MY BOYS @OmarGoshTV and @JamesTheFAM for getting me out of jail!!! 🔥 vid sometime tomo — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018

Guys @OrlandoPolice stole my camera last night they won’t give it back for 7days! Even tho it was false arrest at Disney! It is all my videos I’ve recorded for YouTube on it!!! Wtffff ima get so much money from Disney and these crooked police it’s not even funny! — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018

Hey @Disney @WaltDisneyCo you are going to get sued real quick... once we get your security footage of your guards stealing peoples stuff in the security line like I think they did to me!! 😈 yo wait for this story guys on my channel tomo this is big shit! https://t.co/FdNdJYlPH3 — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018