Tuesday, March 27, 2018

YouTuber Jason Ethier arrested at Disney's Magic Kingdom for trespassing

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 11:58 AM

Jason Ethier – popular for his YouTube channel, ImJayStation, which has 1.8 million followers – was arrested Sunday outside the ticket area at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Ethier was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest affidavit. Unsurprisingly, an excerpt of Ethier’s interaction with authorities was recorded and posted by fellow YouTube user The Fam, who claims that Ethier’s belongings had been stolen.

Per the affidavit, Ethier was upset because his bag had been mistakenly taken by another guest and was verbally aggressive with the theme park’s security, threatening to sue them if he didn’t get his camera back. 

Ethier was told by the Magic Kingdom’s security that he could retrieve his property by calling guest claims or checking lost and found. Ethier was then ordered to leave the property by security and authorities, according to the affidavit, after he began filming the theme park’s security officers and the baggage check – a violation of Walt Disney World policy.

That’s where things got tricky for the popular YouTube personality, when, as stated in the affidavit, Ethier “turned around and began to yell and squared his towards [the officer].” From there, the deputy figured Ethier was about to become aggressive and acted; the deputy writes, “I went to secure Mr. Ethier and as I grabbed his left arm he yanked and tried to break my grasp. Mr. Ethier was then taken to the ground using an arm bar take down.”

Ehier took to Twitter about the arrest on Monday:

