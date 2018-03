YouTuber Jason Ethier arrested at Disney's Magic Kingdom for trespassing

Hey I got out of jail! Big shout out to every1 of you that supported me after I was robbed from a security scam @WaltDisneyWorld . I’m working on getting the security footage! BIG THANKS TO MY BOYS @OmarGoshTV and @JamesTheFAM for getting me out of jail!!! 🔥 vid sometime tomo — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018

Guys @OrlandoPolice stole my camera last night they won’t give it back for 7days! Even tho it was false arrest at Disney! It is all my videos I’ve recorded for YouTube on it!!! Wtffff ima get so much money from Disney and these crooked police it’s not even funny! — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018

Hey @Disney @WaltDisneyCo you are going to get sued real quick... once we get your security footage of your guards stealing peoples stuff in the security line like I think they did to me!! 😈 yo wait for this story guys on my channel tomo this is big shit! https://t.co/FdNdJYlPH3 — ImJayStation 😈 (@ImJayStation) March 26, 2018

Jason Ethier – popular for his YouTube channel, ImJayStation , which has 1.8 million followers – was arrested Sunday outside the ticket area at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.Ethier was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest affidavit. Unsurprisingly, an excerpt of Ethier’s interaction with authorities was recorded and posted by fellow YouTube user The Fam, who claims that Ethier’s belongings had been stolen.Per the affidavit, Ethier was upset because his bag had been mistakenly taken by another guest and was verbally aggressive with the theme park’s security, threatening to sue them if he didn’t get his camera back.Ethier was told by the Magic Kingdom’s security that he could retrieve his property by calling guest claims or checking lost and found. Ethier was then ordered to leave the property by security and authorities, according to the affidavit, after he began filming the theme park’s security officers and the baggage check – a violation of Walt Disney World policy.That’s where things got tricky for the popular YouTube personality, when, as stated in the affidavit, Ethier “turned around and began to yell and squared his towards [the officer].” From there, the deputy figured Ethier was about to become aggressive and acted; the deputy writes, “I went to secure Mr. Ethier and as I grabbed his left arm he yanked and tried to break my grasp. Mr. Ethier was then taken to the ground using an arm bar take down.”Ehier took to Twitter about the arrest on Monday: