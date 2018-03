Voodoo Doughnut is now open at Universal's CityWalk

click to enlarge Photo via Universal

Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened last weekend at Universal's CityWalk.The new doughnut shop is currently in soft opening mode, which means their hours are limited and unscheduled until the official grand-opening is announced, says Universal.Besides more than 50 varieties of doughnuts, like the Oh Captain, My Captain, the Bacon Maple Bar and the iconic Voodoo Doll, the new over-the-top space is outfitted with antique chandeliers, skeleton mannequins, and a "doughnut throne" for selfies.Of course, there's also a gift shop with various Voodoo shwag.Universal has yet to announce the date for the official grand-opening.