Voodoo Doughnut is now open at Universal's CityWalk
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 12:04 PM
Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut
opened last weekend at Universal's CityWalk.
The new doughnut shop is currently in soft opening mode, which means their hours are limited and unscheduled until the official grand-opening is announced, says Universal.
Besides more than 50 varieties of doughnuts, like the Oh Captain, My Captain, the Bacon Maple Bar and the iconic Voodoo Doll, the new over-the-top space is outfitted with antique chandeliers, skeleton mannequins, and a "doughnut throne" for selfies.
Of course, there's also a gift shop with various Voodoo shwag.
Universal has yet to announce the date for the official grand-opening.
