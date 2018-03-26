Someone please show Marco Rubio this Fox News poll favoring gun control

click to enlarge
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who recently experienced his lowest approval rating ever
, spent the weekend subtweeting Bible verses at Parkland shooting survivors and ignoring the millions of people nation wide who took to the streets demanding gun reform.
In between his Biblical messages, Rubio also sent out an official response to those participating in the March for Our Lives rallies, stating that "many American's do not support a gun ban," which is very false.
"While I do not agree with all of the solutions they propose, I respect their views and recognize that many Americans support certain gun bans. However, many other Americans do not support a gun ban. They too want to prevent mass shootings, but view banning guns as an infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens that ultimately will not prevent these tragedies," he said.
Okay. Can someone please show Rubio this recent poll from Fox News
viewers?
"By a 13-point margin, voters consider protecting against gun violence more important than protecting gun rights (53-40 percent)", says Fox. "In addition, there’s substantial support for specific measures to reduce gun violence, including: requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers (91 percent), requiring mental health checks on all gun buyers (84 percent), raising the age to buy all guns to 21 (72 percent), putting armed guards in schools (69 percent), and banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons (60 percent)."
If you'd like, you can print off the image above and send it to his Washington office at 284 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510.
