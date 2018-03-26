Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Someone please show Marco Rubio this Fox News poll favoring gun control

Posted By on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who recently experienced his lowest approval rating ever, spent the weekend subtweeting Bible verses at Parkland shooting survivors and ignoring the millions of people nation wide who took to the streets demanding gun reform.
In between his Biblical messages, Rubio also sent out an official response to those participating in the March for Our Lives rallies, stating that "many American's do not support a gun ban," which is very false.  
"While I do not agree with all of the solutions they propose, I respect their views and recognize that many Americans support certain gun bans. However, many other Americans do not support a gun ban. They too want to prevent mass shootings, but view banning guns as an infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens that ultimately will not prevent these tragedies," he said.

Okay. Can someone please show Rubio this recent poll from Fox News viewers?
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FOX NEWS
  • Photo via Fox News
"By a 13-point margin, voters consider protecting against gun violence more important than protecting gun rights (53-40 percent)", says Fox. "In addition, there’s substantial support for specific measures to reduce gun violence, including: requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers (91 percent), requiring mental health checks on all gun buyers (84 percent), raising the age to buy all guns to 21 (72 percent), putting armed guards in schools (69 percent), and banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons (60 percent)."
Related Florida voters overwhelming support stricter gun laws, says two new polls
Florida voters overwhelming support stricter gun laws, says two new polls
By Colin Wolf
Blogs
If you'd like, you can print off the image above and send it to his Washington office at  284 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like a replacement for Epcot's IllumiNations might happen very soon Read More

  2. Orlando's first inflatable water park just opened Read More

  3. Fishermen film great white shark near Ponce Inlet last weekend Read More

  4. A 'Wizard of Oz' train ride is headed to Central Florida this summer Read More

  5. Noor Salman defense files for mistrial after prosecutors reveal Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation