Monday, October 1, 2018

In celebration of Disney World's birthday, watch this amazing 60 Minutes segment about 'Florida Before Disney'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 12:21 PM

click image SCREENGRAB VIA CBS
  • Screengrab via CBS
On June 18, 1972, 60 Minutes lead reporter Mike Wallace wondered what changes would occur in Orange County once Disney moved into the neighborhood.

At 11 minutes long, this brief but fantastic 60 Minutes clip gives us a nice glimpse of what life was like in Orange County before the "Disney Boom." More important, the segment highlights the fact that a lot of our current issues haven't really changed much.   

"Outside the gates of Disney World, the fantasy becomes jarring reality," said Wallace as he touches on the local real estate shift, congested traffic, water issues, increased crime, inflated property taxes for locals and the threat of our state's dwindling orange groves.
"One observer says he's afraid in ten years the only orange tree in Orange County will be in a museum," said Wallace.   

The video even has a cameo from our old pipe-smokin' Mayor Carl Langford, who basically claimed that Orlando doesn't need a chamber of commerce now that Disney's here: "We don't need to send paid executives out to tell people to come on down – they'e here in droves and they bring money, and they bring happiness, and they bring jobs, and they bring opportunities for people. 



"There's not a mayor in the world who wouldn't be delighted to have Disney World next to his city, even if it does bring a few problems." 

