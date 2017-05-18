The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Forget Me Not: The Alzheimer's Whodunnit'

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge forgetmenot_4x4.png
Gee, it's good to have Rob Gee back at the Fringe! After a six-year absence from Orlando's festival, the U.K. poet-performer returns with what I think is his best show yet. Forget Me Not is part murder mystery, part insider examination of how we treat people with dementia, and a tour de force of character acting all the way through. Gee gives voice to a man investigating his wife's death inside a "challenging behavior" facility, as well as portraying a malapropism-prone rival inspector and all the assorted suspects. The spin on the story is that our protagonist is in the early stages of Alzheimer's himself, so he has to quickly write down his deductions before they're forgotten.

As he changes chameleon-like between characters, somehow transforming his gangly posture to match each persona, you'll notice Gee subtly slips between rapid-fire prose and rhyming verse, blending witty Brit-y one-liners with beautiful (if sometimes scrambled) metaphors. This one-man mashup of Memento and Clue could have come across as crass and inappropriate, but instead it's being used to train mental-health workers. Gee spent time as a nurse in psychiatric wards, and channeled his experiences into building audiences' empathy for the cognitively challenged.

I can think of few fates worse than losing all my memories, but Gee helped illuminate a Zen silver lining of enjoying every moment for what it is; if he were there all day to tell stories, it could be (as one of his characters continuously says) marvelous. I just hope that Orlando's short-attention-span audiences will remember Rob, and that it won't be a half-dozen years before we see him again.

Forget Me Not: The Alzheimer's Whodunnit
Gold Venue
Friday, May 19, 8:45 PM
Saturday, May 20, 2:45 PM
Sunday, May 21, 8:30 PM
Tuesday, May 23, 5:45 PM
Thursday, May 25, 8:30 PM
Saturday, May 27, 11:30 AM
Sunday, May 28, 6:30 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 29 free-$10

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It's too damn hot in Florida Read More

  2. Orlando ranks as second best in U.S. to start a career, says terrible study Read More

  3. Florida man leans in to kiss rattlesnake, is immediately bitten in the face Read More

  4. Orlando tow truck owner killed over $285 bill Read More

  5. SeaWorld announces new Sesame Street land coming to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation