The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Who, Me'

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 8:13 AM

who_me.jpg
I start my 2017 Fringe experience with an apology to Rob Lloyd, the writer and star of Who, Me: I’m just a casual Doctor Who fan. But after experiencing your one-man show, in which you confess your obsession for the British television program, I have a better understanding of the cultural phenomenon and a greater appreciation for you as an actor.

“I am not proud of this at all, but you need to see it,” Lloyd tells us at the beginning of Who, Me, which is part fan tribute, part stand-up routine and part six-year therapy session for the renowned Australian performer. (Yes, he’s been performing the show around the world that long.) He recalls how Doctor Who has affected his life over the last 20 years, informing his sensibilities and even his life decisions. And then he proceeds to put the Doctor on trial for causing his obsession.

Not every moment works, and a few sound and lighting glitches slowed down Tuesday’s preview performance. (Others actually added to the charm.) And, admittedly, those who don’t follow Doctor Who will miss multiple references, but Lloyd’s charm, confidence and intelligence – three words he uses to describe his favorite Doctor, Jon Pertwee – make this production enjoyable for fan and non-fan alike. (Oh, and Lloyd looks an awful lot like another Doctor, David Tennant. Sorry, it’s an in-joke.)

Though Who, Me is smartly scripted, Lloyd still finds time to ad-lib and involve the audience. He even asks us to linger after the show and discuss with him our own Doctor Who memories. Well, I must admit I never really had one – until now. It’s Lloyd’s show.

Who, Me
Blue Venue
Friday, May 19, 7:00 PM
Saturday, May 20, 5:15 PM
Monday, May 22, 5:45 PM
Wednesday, May 24, 8:45 PM
Friday, May 26, 7:00 PM
Saturday, May 27, 3:45 PM
Sunday, May 28, 11:00 AM
tickets

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 29 free-$10

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After 20 years, one of the best patios at Disney Springs is no more Read More

  2. This billboard makes a reasonable point about Marco Rubio Read More

  3. Orlando's Confederate statue will be repaired, moved from Lake Eola Read More

  4. New rooftop bar M Lounge will open in Ivanhoe Village May 24 Read More

  5. Florida health officials try to stop smokable marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation