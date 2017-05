Exclusive: Pepe's Cantina will open downtown Orlando location

click image Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook

Taco Tuesdays are about to get real in downtown Orlando. Pepe's Cantina , the popular Hannibal Square Mexican spot, will open a second cantina in the Hamburger Mary's Side Bar Cafe location, at 110 W. Church St.Owner Frank Chavez confirmed withthat the new location is expected to open at some point between late June and mid-July, depending on permits.Pepe's should be a welcome addition to the downtown food scene, especially since that California Tortilla locationis taking forever to open. Plus, Pepe's is one of the few local spots that serves a 2-liter margarita (the $35 Don Pepe)...