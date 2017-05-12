Friday, May 12, 2017
Exclusive: Pepe's Cantina will open downtown Orlando location
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 5:19 PM
click image
-
Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook
Taco Tuesdays are about to get real in downtown Orlando.
Pepe's Cantina
, the popular Hannibal Square Mexican spot, will open a second cantina in the Hamburger Mary's Side Bar Cafe location, at 110 W. Church St.
Owner Frank Chavez confirmed with Orlando Weekly
that the new location is expected to open at some point between late June and mid-July, depending on permits.
Pepe's should be a welcome addition to the downtown food scene, especially since that California Tortilla location
fell through
is taking forever to open. Plus, Pepe's is one of the few local spots that serves a 2-liter margarita (the $35 Don Pepe)...
click to enlarge
Tags: Pepe's Cantina, Mexican food, downtown, Image