Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 12, 2017

Tip Jar

Exclusive: Pepe's Cantina will open downtown Orlando location

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 5:19 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PEPE'S CANTINA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook
Taco Tuesdays are about to get real in downtown Orlando.

Pepe's Cantina, the popular Hannibal Square Mexican spot, will open a second cantina in the Hamburger Mary's Side Bar Cafe location, at 110 W. Church St.

Owner Frank Chavez confirmed with Orlando Weekly that the new location is expected to open at some point between late June and mid-July, depending on permits.

Pepe's should be a welcome addition to the downtown food scene, especially since that California Tortilla location fell through is taking forever to open. Plus, Pepe's is one of the few local spots that serves a 2-liter margarita (the $35 Don Pepe)...

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-12_at_5.18.20_pm.png



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  3. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  4. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  5. SOHO Juice Company coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation