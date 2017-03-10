The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 10, 2017

The Heard

Britney Spears will host a red carpet event at Planet Hollywood next week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRITNEY SPEARS/FACEBOOK
  • photo via Britney Spears/Facebook
Britney Spears, former Mouseketeer and subject of "Cry Me a River" is headed to Orlando next week for a photo-op and lunch at the recently renovated Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs.

Spears will be at Planet Hollywood at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 13 for a small red carpet event that will focus on Britney and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl.

The Brittany Army should brace for a silent affair, as she does not plan to sing or speak throughout the event.

Planet Hollywood opened on January 30 with a revamped menu, which includes  plenty of Flavortown options from celebrity chef and food depository Guy Fieri.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  2. Florida lawmakers file bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana statewide Read More

  3. 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' at the Dr. Phillips Center is the theatrical equivalent of red tide Read More

  4. UCF announces date for groundbreaking ceremony of downtown campus Read More

  5. Quit your job and become a Florida python hunter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation