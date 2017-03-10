Friday, March 10, 2017
Britney Spears will host a red carpet event at Planet Hollywood next week
Posted
By Nick Wills
on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 4:13 PM
click to enlarge
Britney Spears
-
photo via Britney Spears/Facebook
, former Mouseketeer and subject of "Cry Me a River" is headed to Orlando next week for a photo-op and lunch at the recently renovated Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs.
Spears will be at Planet Hollywood at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 13 for a small red carpet event that will focus on Britney and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl.
The Brittany Army should brace for a silent affair, as she does not plan to sing or speak throughout the event.
Planet Hollywood
opened on January 30 with a revamped menu, which includes plenty of Flavortown options from celebrity chef and food depository Guy Fieri.
