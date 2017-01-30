Monday, January 30, 2017
Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today
Posted
By Rachel LeBar
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:03 PM
Photo via Walt Disney World
After much anticipation, the Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today.
It's been over a year since the Planet Hollywood Observatory began renovations to create the four-story restaurant and entertainment facility.
Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri had a hand in designing the menu, offering up a multitude of extreme burgers and sandwich creations such as the "Mayor of Flavortown," a pastrami sandwich with "donkey sauce" on a pretzel bun, the "Tatted Up Turkey," a turkey burger with smoked gouda and a "Bird is the Word" fried chicken sandwich to name a few.
Along with the diverse menu, the Observatory also serves up craft cocktails and beers along with a museum full of Hollywood memorabilia and movies it will play throughout the night.
