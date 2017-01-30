click to enlarge Photo via Walt Disney World

After much anticipation, the Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today.It's been over a year since the Planet Hollywood Observatory began renovations to create the four-story restaurant and entertainment facility.Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri had a hand in designing the menu, offering up a multitude of extreme burgers and sandwich creations such as the "Mayor of Flavortown," a pastrami sandwich with "donkey sauce" on a pretzel bun, the "Tatted Up Turkey," a turkey burger with smoked gouda and a "Bird is the Word" fried chicken sandwich to name a few.Along with the diverse menu, the Observatory also serves up craft cocktails and beers along with a museum full of Hollywood memorabilia and movies it will play throughout the night.