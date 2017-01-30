Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

Tip Jar

Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
After much anticipation, the Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today.

It's been over a year since the Planet Hollywood Observatory began renovations to create the four-story restaurant and entertainment facility.
Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri had a hand in designing the menu, offering up a multitude of extreme burgers and sandwich creations such as the "Mayor of Flavortown," a pastrami sandwich with "donkey sauce" on a pretzel bun, the "Tatted Up Turkey," a turkey burger with smoked gouda and a "Bird is the Word" fried chicken sandwich to name a few.

Along with the diverse menu, the Observatory also serves up craft cocktails and beers along with a museum full of Hollywood memorabilia and movies it will play throughout the night.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney now offers a $15,000 dinner inside Walt's in-park apartment Read More

  2. Oviedo resident released from detention at Orlando airport after six hours of questioning Read More

  3. Protesters plan rally at Orlando International Airport to support immigrant, Muslim communities Read More

  4. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  5. Orange Blossom Cannonball shuts down in Tavares after track lease isn't renewed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation