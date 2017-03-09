Disney CEO Bob Iger sees no problem with being on Trump's economic advisory council

click to enlarge
Despite angry protests
and general concern from shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger still thinks his place on President Donald Trump's economic advisory board is a good idea.
Speaking at The Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meeting in Denver, Iger reassured investors that there's nothing wrong with associating himself with a man who literally broke the record for lowest approval rating
of any U.S. president in modern history.
According to the Denver Business Journal
, Robel Wurku, a proxy from shareholder MSG Group Trust called out Iger at the meeting, essentially stating his mere presence on the council doesn't fall under the Disney ethos.
"As a person from an immigrant family and a black family, I don't feel the values you gave lip service to earlier in your presentation, and that are espoused in Disney films, are reflected in your decisions as a corporation," said Wurku, "Namely, by sitting on Trump's economic advisory council, I think Disney as a corporation is tacitly endorsing the Trump agenda."
Of course, Iger did not agree. While protesters gathered outside the Denver Convention Center, the CEO defended his association with a man who was once caught on tape saying he liked to "grab them by the pussy
" as something that's actually good for a company known for family-friendly films and theme parks.
"I'm well aware that there are a number of people who have protested the fact that I decided to join that group," Iger said. "I made a decision that I thought it was in the best interest of our company and of our industry to have an opportunity to express specific points of view directly to the president of the United States and of his administration."
Wurku wasn't the only one to blast Iger for his Trump ties.
"I'm concerned about the lack of transparency and in the involvement in this company in suppressing worker's rights," said Jennifer Epps-Addison, co-executive director of the progressive organization Center for Popular Democracy." While I'm sure that you firmly believe that you're representing the best interests of this company when you sit on Trump's advisory council, we don't know that."