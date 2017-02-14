Protest at Disney tonight calls for CEO Bob Iger to leave Trump advisory council

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
After a wave of protests in the past few weeks, Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick quit
Donald Trump's economic advisory council. In Orlando, protestors are hoping Disney's CEO Bob Iger will do the same.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Organize Florida
will hold a press conference and protest rally at Walt Disney World to launch a national campaign demanding that Iger leave Trump's "Strategic and Policy Forum" and renounce his policies.
Photo via Organize Florida
The campaign, #DisneyLetHimGo, is a spoof of the popular Frozen
song, "Let It Go."
The rally will take place at the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Hotel Plaza Boulevard at 4:30 p.m and include Orlando community members, faith leaders, immigrant organizations, students, Disney employees and labor unions.
According to Organize Florida, protest groups across the country will follow Orlando's lead and launch a national campaign that over 300,000 people have already signed petitions on.
During tonight's protest, a few workers and community leaders will deliver these petitions to the Disney company before the press conference.