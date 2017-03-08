Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Mayor Buddy Dyer unveils giant WrestleMania title belt at Lake Eola
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 12:49 PM
This morning, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer unveiled a massive WWE championship title belt that will be on display at Lake Eola through WrestleMania.
"As you can see I like to accessorize," said Dyer, before showing off the 12-foot tall piece of landscape bling.
Dyer went on to say that WWE fans are encouraged to take photos of their "best superstar pose" in front of the big-ass belt and share their photos to social media with the hashtag #WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 33 will take place at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, April 2.
The weekend of WrestleMania, Orlando will also a fan festival called Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center and the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Amway Center.
WrestleMania Championship Title unveiling at Lake EolaPosted by Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
