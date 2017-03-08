Mayor Buddy Dyer unveils giant WrestleMania title belt at Lake Eola

click image Photo via orlandomayor/Twitter

WrestleMania Championship Title unveiling at Lake Eola Posted by Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

This morning, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer unveiled a massive WWE championship title belt that will be on display at Lake Eola through WrestleMania."As you can see I like to accessorize," said Dyer, before showing off the 12-foot tall piece of landscape bling.Dyer went on to say that WWE fans are encouraged to take photos of their "best superstar pose" in front of the big-ass belt and share their photos to social media with the hashtag #WrestleMania.WrestleMania 33 will take place at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, April 2.The weekend of WrestleMania, Orlando will also a fan festival called Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center and the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Amway Center.