Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

Bloggytown

Another Florida panther was hit and killed by a car

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 5:53 PM

click image PHOTO VIA EVERGLADES NPS ON FLICKR
  • Photo via Everglades NPS on Flickr
Even though Florida panther numbers are slightly on the rise, the big cats are still being killed in higher numbers every year.

The Associated Press reports that on Tuesday, Feb. 28, a 3-year-old male cat's body was found on a rural road in DeSoto County, Florida.

So far, this marks the fifth panther death in 2017, with three of those deaths marked as vehicle fatalities.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate that only 120-230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Last year, Florida broke an incredibly sad state record for the number of panther deaths at 39. In 2015, 30 panthers were killed.

"Death by car" is without a doubt the most common form of panther death in the Sunshine State, killing almost 10 percent of the total population each year since 2014.

The FWC encourages the public to report sightings of panthers, their tracks or injured animals.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Atlanta Read More

  2. Florida is No. 1 for higher education, says U.S. News and World Report Read More

  3. Tears for Fears and Hall and Oates announce summer Orlando date Read More

  4. Watch this gator drag a big dead fish across a Florida golf course Read More

  5. Trump's new helipad at Mar-a-Lago will make it a little easier for him to golf every weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation