Universal is testing a room service droid at Cabana Bay Beach Resort

The cute little guy, called Relay, is an autonomous delivery machine that has the ability to bring snacks, drinks, toiletries and other small necessities straight to your hotel room.
It's kind of like having R2D2 bring you some lemonade and a granola bar, and the best part is you don't have to tip it.
Savioke has partnered with Intel and other countries to design its Relay robots, placing them in hotels across Silicon Valley and overseas in countries like Singapore. It recently signed a partnership to work with NEC Networks & System Integration Corp. to bring robots to Japan.
There's no word yet on other Universal hotels the robots will work at, or when the service will be fully available.