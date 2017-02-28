The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Gist

Universal is testing a room service droid at Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 12:10 PM

Move over Roomba, there's a new robot servant in town.

Universal Orlando revealed via a very coy tweet that it is currently testing the Savioke Personal Service Robot at its Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

The cute little guy, called Relay, is an autonomous delivery machine that has the ability to bring snacks, drinks, toiletries and other small necessities straight to your hotel room.

It's kind of like having R2D2 bring you some lemonade and a granola bar, and the best part is you don't have to tip it.

Savioke has partnered with Intel and other countries to design its Relay robots, placing them in hotels across Silicon Valley and overseas in countries like Singapore. It recently signed a partnership to work with NEC Networks & System Integration Corp. to bring robots to Japan.

There's no word yet on other Universal hotels the robots will work at, or when the service will be fully available.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump is visiting Orlando this weekend, and Mar-a-Lago, of course Read More

  2. Pulse victim's mother will attend Trump's speech to Congress Read More

  3. Disney's Fort Wilderness just got a ridiculously cool retro food truck Read More

  4. Fork in the Road chef Bryce Balluff dead at 35 Read More

  5. What is going on with this creepy Avatar Land robot? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation