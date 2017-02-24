Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre

click to enlarge
Survivors of the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse are speaking out against a Univision news special set to air Saturday that re-enacts the June 12 massacre where 49 people lost their lives and countless others were injured.
Victor Báez Febo says he was scrolling through his timeline Thursday morning when he clicked on promotional videos for the news special on Crónicas de Sábado
, which translates to Saturday Chronicles
. The videos show a gory depiction of the massacre, including scenes where the actor playing Pulse gunman Omar Mateen shoots people on the floor and bleeding actors are shown trapped in the bathroom. After seeing the video, Báez Febo, who survived the shooting, broke down.
"One of the parts that hit me was when they filmed the bathroom scene and everybody is just pretty much piled on top of each other covered in blood," he says. "That hits home. Two of my closest friends died in the bathroom in that scenario. I knew because I heard but the video gave me a complete visual. I couldn't get my friends' faces out of my head when I was seeing it. It really is traumatizing. It doesn't not promote healing. If anything, it's poking at an open wound."
The promotional videos for the special called "Baño de Sangre" or "Blood bath" have since been taken down. Báez Febo says some of the friends who survived the shooting and were interviewed for the show did not know about the reenactment. He adds that he grew up watching the Spanish-language channel and he expected something better from them.
"People of such magnitude should know better and use it to promote healing and honor the victims not turn it into something that pushed their ratings up," he says. "My friends who were murdered, they had a life, people they left behind. We want the world to know how great they were and not make every memory about that night."
Deborah Whiteley, who lost three friends at Pulse, says she created a petition
with a friend to boycott the show. She calls it a slap in the face to survivors, family members and people in the community who saw the video and were brought back to that night.
"Why would they do this?" she says. "It was so graphic. It was disrespectful. Showing the inside what actually happened was very disturbing."
Crónicas De Sábado
has since posted statements on social media
saying, "Univision has set out to create a report that is deeply respectful of the many people whose lives were impacted by this tragedy, and, at the same time, is faithful to the facts underlying this horrible crime."
Members of the local LGBTQ community have expressed their disappointment at Univision online
. Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse, also took to social media to express her outrage at the show.
"Shame on you and shame on Univision!" she writes on Facebook
. "The lack of respect and humanity for these grieving families and traumatized survivors is incomprehensible. Do not air this show! You are re-traumatizing people. It is too soon. This is irresponsible of you."
Orlando Weekly
has reached out to Univision for more information and will update this post when we hear back.